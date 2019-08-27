Fort Scott City Leaders Approve City Commissioner for Candidacy

Fort Scott city leaders met tonight discussing whether Kevin “Skitch” Allen can run for the Commission.

There was heavy debate regarding the issue.

Allen has two properties one is in Fort Scott and the other in Bourbon county, the one in Fort Scott is a business, not a home address.

However, he does live in the building and has city utilities run to it.

City commissioners got an attorney to discuss the actual legalities of the issue.

They did unanimously decide that Allen was a resident and can continue to run on the November ballot.