Fort Scott Candlelight Tour goes virtual

FORT SCOTT, KS. — The Fort Scott National Historic Site’s 38th Annual Candlelight Tour will be going virtual this year.

The program will be streamed on December 4th at 7 p.m. free of charge. This year’s tour will show the traditional 1,000 candle lanterns around the parade ground and will feature six stops exploring life at the fort in the 1840’s.

Rangers will be answering questions during and after the program. More information and links to watch can be found below.

https://www.nps.gov/fosc/index.htm

https://www.facebook.com/FortScottNPS