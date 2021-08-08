Fort Scott business reopens it’s doors

FORT SCOTT, KS – Following an evacuation, one Fort Scott restaurant re-opened it’s doors once again this weekend.



“Today’s almost like our first day open again.” says David Lipe, Sharky’s Pub & Grub Owner

David Lipe, Sharky’s Pub & Grub Owner, “It’s pretty exciting to get our staff back in here working and get our customers back in.”

Over time, parts of the Eagle Block Building connected to Sharky’s Pub & Grub had been falling apart.

Nearby businesses, like Sharky’s, continued as usual until the roof collapsed back in July.

“The building has been falling in for years and years.” says Lipe, “It finally collapsed on the building next door. We heard it Tuesday morning, I didn’t realize that’s what it was. The city was notified, they came in and shut us down at lunch time on that Friday.”

For weeks it left the people who worked at Sharky’s Pub & Grub without a source of income.

Owner David Lipe tried to move as many of his employees as he could to other businesses he owned while they waited.



“A lot of us just waited patiently or some of us just got some part time jobs until we reopened,” says Maria Morris, Bartender at Sharky’s, “It really did hurt us income wise. We’re very loyal to our Sharky’s family, so a lot of us were really just hoping we could get past this. We’ve been anxiously waiting by the phone everyday asking, ‘Hey what’s the news?'”

And luckily the news they had been waiting for arrived just a few days ago.

Demolition of the next door building had been completed, it was safe for Sharky’s to resume business.

“Our building structurally is sound, the engineer gave us a green light, I believe Thursday evening and so we scrambled around to get some product together and here we are,” says David Lipe.

“When our bosses said, ‘Hey, Saturday we’re opening back up,’ we were like ‘Hey put us on the schedule we’re ready to go.'” says Maria Morris, “It’s literally our second home.”



