Fort Scott business is closing their doors but likely not for long

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — After only a few months in operation, the Star Emporium Downtown General Store will be closing its doors, but maybe not for long.

Monday will be their final day in Fort Scott for now and there will be a 60% off liquidation sale from 10 A.M. until 7 P.M.

Their goal is to close for a little bit and develop a new food co-op model for the community by partnering with local producers.

The store is expects to re-open mid-summer under the new model.

Those interested in participating in the co-op can contact them through the phone or online.

We have that information here or call. 785.213.7745

(620) 644-4414