Former Webb City teacher sentenced for child molestation

WEBB CITY, Mo. — It’s a 10-year prison sentence for a former Webb City Junior High School Teacher.

But he could be out in just four months.

29-year old Nicholas Popejoy was sentenced Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court. He was also ordered to the sex offender assessment unit.

The court will review his record within 120 days to assess whether he should be released to probation or serve the balance of his sentence. The former math teacher, basketball and track coach took a plea-deal earlier this year to a reduced charge of child molestation in the 3rd-degree.

It stems from an incident with a student in 2019. As part of the deal, a charge of sexual contact with a student was dismissed.