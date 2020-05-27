WCPD Police Officer and Son hit by Alleged Drunk Driver While on Vacation

WEBB CITY–The Webb City police department is asking for your help after a Sergeant is hit by an alleged drunk driver. The crash injured him and his son, they’re both now in ICU’s in different hospitals.

Today we lift one of our own up in our prayers. Last evening (Tuesday, May 26th), while vacationing with family in Florida, Patrol Sergeant Brian Ward and his 2-year old son, Knox, were outside of their vehicle when they were struck by a vehicle being driven by a drunk driver. Due to their injuries, both Brian and Knox were transported to separate hospitals where they were admitted to the respective intensive care units and are currently in stable condition. Brian’s wife, Heather, and 5-year old daughter, Reagan, were not harmed in the crash.

Brian’s injuries will require extensive surgery(s), physical rehabilitation, etc. Family and friends have established a benefit account at Pinnacle Bank in order to ease the financial burden of being hospitalized over 800 miles from home. Donations can be dropped off or mailed to any Pinnacle Bank. Checks should be made payable to Brian or Heather Ward.

WARD FAMILY BENEFIT ACCOUNT information. Here is a list of the Joplin metro Pinnacle Bank locations:

1010 S Madison Street, Suite M, Webb City

802 S Main Street, Joplin

2433 S Rangeline Road, Joplin

1316 E 32nd Street, Joplin

1651 W 7th Street, Joplin

501 Cross St, Sarcoxie

We offer the Ward family our thoughts and prayers toward a speedy recovery. We would like to thank the many agencies who have contacted us about helping out the Ward family. Above all, we would like to thank the Florida law enforcement community who has shown the Ward family exceptional hospitality and taking care of Heather and Reagan during this tragic time.

Webb City Police Department