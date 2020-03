MISSOURI — A former televangelist is the focus of a lawsuit from the Missouri Attorney General.

Eric Schmitt is suing Jim Bakker, saying a broadcast by Bakker and a naturopathic doctor claimed the product ‘silver solution’ can cure coronavirus.

The FDA says there are currently no treatments or cures for the disease.

The AG is seeking a restraining order and permanent injunction for Bakker to stop selling silver solution to treat coronavirus.