Former Ronald McDonald House resident educates JHS students about the house that love built

JOPLIN, Mo. — Who better to educate the public about the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States than someone who’s lived there, twice.

Natalee Gleason stayed at the house that love built after each of her two children were born prematurely, once in 2016, the other in 2019.

She told students about all the benefits of having the facility in Joplin.

She also told students to not be shocked if they end up there in the future when they start having children of their own.

Natalee Gleason said, “The Ronald McDonald House offers so many benefits to help them reduce their stress and to give them a calm, peaceful atmosphere while they are doing the most important job and that’s to be a parent to their children in the hospital.”

Both of her children, a boy and girl, stayed at Freeman Health System after they were born prematurely.

Gleason says 32% of the families staying at the house are under the age of 21.