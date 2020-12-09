Former residents remember the Olivia Apartments

JOPLIN, Mo. — The fire not only damaged a piece of Joplin’s history – but it also calls into question what happens next for the Olivia Apartments.

Christina Williams, Joplin, said, “The Olivia was my very first home.”

That was many years ago for Joplin city council member Christina Williams, who loves hearing about those early years.

“Of my parents in the lobby sitting on the round divan and there are pictures of me as a baby in the apartment and then my grandmother holding me with my mother and aunt out on the front steps.”

She first saw the fire at the Olivia Apartments at the end of Monday night’s meeting.

“I could see the building ablaze from the 5th floor of city hall and it was – I can’t really describe what I felt. It was horrifying to see that.”

The damage is extensive, from the fire, water, and falling debris. But Olivia developer David Dodson says that doesn’t mean it will have to be torn down.

David Dodson, Olivia Developer, said, “We certainly haven’t given up on trying to chart a path forward.”

He had been working on a $12 million project to renovate the Olivia in senior housing – a project that will have to speed up and cost more money if it still has a chance of happening.

“Last night we went from five solid floors to maybe three and a half.”

Countless people have stopped by the scene to witness the damage, remember years past, and hope better things lie ahead.

Rylee Hartwell, Joplin Building Board Appeals, said, “You don’t have to be from Joplin to appreciate these types of buildings, but certainly those of us who are this holds a special place in our heart.”