Former Pittsburg Business Building Demolished

PITTSBURG, Ks.–A Southeast Kansas town says goodbye to an older structure located downtown.

On Sunday morning, crews began demolishing the former location of Mike’s New and Used.

The city of Pittsburg recently deemed the building unsafe and should be torn down for public safety concerns.

The sidewalk in front of the property as well as neighboring businesses will be temporarily closed off while the work is performed.

The demolition was completed today.

Clean up and debris removal will take about two weeks.