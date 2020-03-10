Former Payless Shoes building to possibly become a marijuana dispensary

JOPLIN, Mo. — The former building that stood as Payless Shoe Store on Rangeline Rd in Joplin will soon serve a much greener purpose.

What business is moving into the vacant building?

That spot will serve as a home to a new medical marijuana dispensary.

Monday Gil Stevens spoke on behalf of the investors of the dispensary to the planning and zoning board to get the building rezoned so they can set up shop.

The building is currently categorized as a C-1 and it needs to zoned as a C-3 to operate.

Stevens says that building serves as prime real estate for a dispensary because of the activity along the busy road.

Gil Stevens, Listing Broker, said, “That’s one of the busier areas in Joplin. About 27,000 cars a day go through that particular area.”

The board approved the notion to rezone the business, the request will now be passed on to the City Council for their approval.

The dispensary has already been approved by the state to operate and the plan is to open by December.