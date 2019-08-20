Former Neosho church to be transformed into arts center

The owners of the Clay Cup Coffee Shop are transforming the church on Northwood Street into a community arts center. It will become a music and wedding venue as well as an event center.

The first public event will be an opera performance from the Heartland Opera Company on September 27th.

“We’re all about the arts in our town and so anything that we can do to further the arts in this community is absolutely our mission,” explained co-owner Jeffrey Jones.

For more information about the renovations, you may visit the Northwood Arts and Event Facebook page.