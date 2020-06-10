Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens files to run for office in 2024

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has filed to run for statewide office in 2024.

The name of the committee listed on the document is Greitens for Missouri. The document was filed with the Missouri Ethics Committee on June 9.

The document also states he will run as a Republican.

Greitens resigned in June 2018 after the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office dropped its invasion of privacy case against him.

In May, FOX2 reported that a website for Greitens said he was running, but then the post was immediately taken down.

“You know, you and I have talked before – nothing has changed and I have no plans to run again for governor in 2020,” Greitens told FOX2 earlier this year.

“I’m not running this year. The website was built as a tool for us to get this story out. As I mentioned, people have been really interested in Missouri but also around the country,” he said. “It’s become clear not just that I was exonerated, but that there was a criminal effort to overturn the 2016 election in Missouri.”