Former Missouri Gov. accused of unlawfully using funds for U.S. Senate run

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is being accused of violating campaign finance laws in his run for U.S. Senate.

The election watchdog group “Campaign Legal Center” says Greitens used funds from his state campaign committee to start his U.S. Senate bid. State campaign funds can’t be used for federal campaigns.

The group filed a federal complaint against his campaign yesterday. Greitens’ state campaign says it didn’t use funds from his gubernatorial committee and called the allegations ludicrous.

His state campaign has previously been fined for misusing his charity’s donor list to fundraise for his gubernatorial bid.