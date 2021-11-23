Former middle school teacher sentenced for child sex crimes

JOPLIN, Mo. — A former Joplin teacher has been sentenced for child sex crimes.

A judge, today, sentenced Amanda Schweitzer to 20-years in federal prison without parole. She’ll also have to serve 15-years of supervised release once she gets out.

The 42-year-old pled guilty in June of last year to enticing a minor for illegal sexual activity. A 13-year-old student told authorities, Schweitzer sent nude photos of herself to him — and that the two had sex on at least two occasions in March of 2017.

He also said that he sent a nude image of himself to Schweitzer. She was a teacher at the time at North Middle School.