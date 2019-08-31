Former Miami Chamber official facing embezzlement charges

Former Vice President of Chamber of Operations Brandy D. Smith allegedly spent almost $98,000 of chamber funding for personal use.

Court papers showed Smith used the chamber’s credit cards to book hotel stays and even overpaid herself through the payroll.

This took place between January 1st, 2018, and June 30th, 2019.

The Miami Police Department conducted the investigation and have turned over the case to the Ottawa County District Attorney’s Office.

Friday, a warrant was issued for her arrest, but Smith has not been taken into custody yet.

“The investigation began when a local casino had called the secretary treasurer for the Miami Chamber of Commerce about a use of a chamber credit card by the defendant,” explained Ottawa County Assistant District Attorney Bryce Lair.

She has a bond of $10,000.

If she is found guilty on the embezzlement charges, she could face up to ten years in prison and have to pay a restitution fee that would not exceed $10,000.