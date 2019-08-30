Former Manhattan, KS, mayor announces plans to run for US Senate

Thursday, Usha Reddi announced she’ll be running to represent Kansas as a Democrat.
If she wins, the 54-year-old would be the first Hindu to serve in the senate.
She has experience as a school teacher and wants focus on education and opportunities for students.
She also wants to focus on healthcare access, especially for the mentally ill.
She believes her time in Manhattan has prepared her for a new challenge.
Other candidates running include:
Nancy Boyda (D) for Senate
Barry Grissom (D) for Senate
Kris Kobach (R) for Senate
Jake LaTurner (R) for Senate
Dave Lindstrom (R) for Senate
Susan Wagle (R) for Senate