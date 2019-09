LIBERAL, Mo– Firefighters are currently working to put out a fire that’s taken over the former Liberal high school.

We spoke with the Barton County Sheriff’s office, they say every available deputy is in the area right now.

Multiple fire departments were called around 11:00 P.M.

Residents could see the flames from multiple parts of town.

Jackie Pock sent us these images.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.