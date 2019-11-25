Former Lawrence County Sheriff Dies

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo — The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office announces it’s former Sheriff has died.
They announced the news in a social media post Monday.
It is with great sadness that we must post that former Lawrence County Sheriff Ed Weisacosky has passed away. Ed served his community as Sheriff from 2004-2008. Ed was a great leader and person and he will be missed by all. Those of us who served with and under him will never forget his dedication to those who he served. Rest in Peace friend.Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office