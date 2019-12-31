Former Lamar Tech Center Director embezzles $13,000 from school

BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — The former director of the Lamar Career and Technical Center is charged after stealing more than $13,000 from the school.

A probable cause statement from the Barton County Circuit Court says 47-year-old Warren Scott Nolting, of Lamar, charged the school’s account for numerous personal purchases over the past five years.

The investigation began in October of this year, after school officials brought the issue to police.

Nolting told authorities that he made the purchases with the intent to pay them back, but that the amount had “got away from him”.

Being the head of the department, Nolting said he was able to approve his own purchases.

The total amount stolen was $13,537 and he is facing charges for felony stealing.

An arraignment on the case is scheduled for February 4, 2020.