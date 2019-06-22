Former Lamar Country Club under new ownership, inspired by Jeremy Marti

LAMAR, Mo. —

The former Lamar Country Club is under new ownership and now open to the public. It was all inspired by one man, Jeremy Marti.

Jeremy has Down Syndrome, and recently his father, Jerry, and another local business man bought the course and named it Jeremy’s Creek. Jeremy has developed quite a passion for the game of golf, playing since he was 4 years old. The game helped him with everything from physical therapy to Math and Reading. Jeremy also works at the golf course, and if you play with him, there is one important rule to remember.

“Last week he was playing with some friends, and they asked him what he got on a hole and he said 4. And they said, ‘Jeremy! You did not have a 4 on this hole!’ ‘My course, my rules’.” Jerry Marti, Jeremy’s Father

Jeremy’s Creek also offers foot golf for those who may want to kick the ball around instead of hit one with a club.