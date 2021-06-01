Former Kansas Governor runs for Republican Governor again

KANSAS – A former Kansas governor is throwing his hat in the ring for the upcoming Gubernatorial Election.

Dr. Jeff Colyer is running to become the republican governor of Kansas in 2022.

He was Kansas lieutenant governor from 2011 to 2018, and the state’s 47th governor from 2018 to 2019.

He says he’s running because he wants to see the state continue to grow.

“When I left the governorship, Kansans had more Kansans working than ever before we had a $900,000,000 surplus and saved two million dollars for Medicaid and we were starting to move forward. Within a few months in the following year Laura Kelly saw a growth rate be cut in half and then COVID hit. And now what we’ve seen is 38% of all the small businesses in the state of Kansas close.” Says Colyer.

During his time in office, he committed millions of dollars to building 69-highway.

If elected again, he says he wants to increase broadband, focus on education, and higher valued jobs.