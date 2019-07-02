Former Kansas Congresswoman Nancy Boyda to run for U.S. Senate

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) –

Former Kansas Congresswoman Nancy Boyda will be running for U.S. Senate in 2020.

Boyda, a small farmer from Baldwin City, filed with the federal election committee last Friday, joining the three other Kansans vying for retiring Senator Pat Roberts’ seat.

She previously served one term in the Kansas second congressional district from 2007 to 2009, defeating Republican candidate Jim Ryun.

Boyda described herself as a mother, grandmother, businesswoman, congresswoman, Pentagon leader, Pastor, Chaplain, small farmer, and now, potential U.S. Senator.

Senator Pat Roberts is retiring from the U.S. Senate after serving four terms.