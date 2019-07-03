Former Joplin Police station up for sale soon

JOPLIN, Mo. – One slightly used police station is for sale

Joplin city leaders have agreed to sell the former police satellite station just East of 34th and Main Street. The police department used the building as office space for a number of years, but a growing list of needed repairs prompted a move to a location on 32nd Street.

“It’s a newer building, it’s a nicer building and it’s in a little more populated area for more access to citizens.” JPD Capt. Nick Jimenez

The former police station will first be appraised before city workers open up the process for bidding.