Former Joplin Fire Chief, William Harry Guinn, has passed away

JOPLIN, Mo. — The community is remembering a former Joplin fire chief that dedicated 42 years of his life to fighting fires.

Former Fire Chief, William Harry Guinn passed away on June 1 at 90-years-old in Oklahoma City.

Chief Guinn worked at the Joplin Fire Department from 1953 to 1995.

He was fire chief from May 1981 to December 1995.

Those who worked with him say they will remember how he always shared his hunting or fishing catch with fellow firefighters and he will be missed.

Charles Copple, Retired Battalion Chief from Joplin Fire Dept. and City Councilman, says, “It’s a great loss not only to the department, but for the community. He was very active even at 90 years old he was still very active. He knew what was going on he knew the pulse of what was happening in Joplin. He still provided quite a bit of input to that so the community is going to suffer a loss with him not being here anymore.”

Funeral services for Chief Guinn will be held Wednesday, June 9 at 10:30 at Park Plaza Christian Church in Joplin.

They will hold a graveside service at 1 P.M. on Wednesday at Ozark Memorial Park Cemetery.