Former Jasper County Clerk inducted into Hall of Famous Missourians

MISSOURI — There is a new member in the Hall of Famous Missourians – Annie White Baxter – the first female County Clerk in the nation.

She became the first elected woman for public office back in 1890.

Baxter oversaw elections for Jasper County – before she could even vote.

Wednesday – the Speaker of the House Elijah Haahr and The Women’s Foundation introduced Baxter into the Hall of Famous Missourians – by holding a ceremony inside the house chambers in the state capitol – and unveiling a statue in her honor.

Wendy Doyle, President and CEO of The Women’s Foundation, said, “We are stronger when we can see ourselves in the lives and legacies of those that came before us including those trailblazing women like Annie. We know that recognizing the historical contributions that women have made in the past is an important part of empowering and inspiring women of all generations today.”

Doyle also said Wednesday’s ceremony was fitting because it is National Women’s Equality Day and during the month of August – we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the women’s right to vote.