Former homeless man pays for new apartment with money earned from Arkansas community cleanup program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WJW) — A former homeless Arkansas man was officially able to get his own apartment after saving money he earned from Little Rock’s Bridge to Work program.

The city passed an ordinance earlier this year that launched the pilot program. Bridge to Work, which is being run by the Canvas Community Church, pays homeless people $9.25 per hour, which is the minimum wage in Arkansas, to pick up litter across the city.

Program participants are able to work up to four hours a day, three days a week.

According to a post on the church’s Facebook page, the program has already proven success for one person; Roy is now able to rent an apartment using the money he saved while working for Bridge to Work.

Roy reportedly wanted the church to share his story as inspiration to others. He wanted people to know that you can turn your life around and says he is ready to launch the rest of his life.

Roy dreams of becoming a barber and now that he has a home the church says he will be able to stay clean, feel confident and complete barber school.

He will continue to work with Bridge to Work once a month to earn most of his rent until he finishes school. Then, once he finishes school, his rent will be based on his income.

The church says the program is always in need of volunteers willing to form a relationship with participants along with helping with transportation. If you are in the Little Rock area and interested in volunteering for the Bridge to Work program, click here to learn more.