Former Fredonia City Administrator Sentenced to 7+Years for Child Pornography

FREDONIA, Ks. – A former city administrator of Fredonia was sentenced today in Wichita to 7 and a half years in federal prison for child pornography, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Michael P. Ohrt, 40, a Fredonia resident and former city administrator, pleaded guilty to one count of transporting child pornography.

In his plea, he admitted using his Yahoo email account to establish a Dropbox storage account and then uploading videos of child pornography.

Dropbox identified the material as child pornography and reported the user’s information to authorities.

Investigators traced the IP address to Ohrt’s work and home in Fredonia.

A grand jury had originally indicted Ohrt on four charges related to child pornography back in 2016 and 2017.