Former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai donates $50K to hometown of Parsons, Kansas

PARSONS, Kans. — The former chairman of the FCC has given back to his hometown in southeast Kansas.

Parsons-native Ajit Pai recently donated $50,000 to a handful of schools. It all started a few months after he left the FCC.

He auctioned an image of himself holding a mug — not thinking much would come out of it. To his surprise — the final bid, involving a cryptocurrency, was worth $50,000. He then worked with the “Parsons Area Community Foundation” to figure out to best way distribute the money.

“I had educators that were in that town, willing to take kids like me that might not know exactly what was involved, but had the determination to bring the best out of us, that really helped make all the difference, and so I’m quite confident in the years to come, if these programs are able to be sustained, and thrive, I think that there are going to be many more students in Parsons, Kansas, and hopefully throughout Southeast Kansas and the four state region would have the same opportunities that I did,” said Ajit Pai, Former FCC Chairman.

As for his donation, $20,000 went to Meadow View Elementary. Parsons High School received $10,000 for its orchestra and debate and forensics teams.

Labette Community College received the other $10,000. Pai, by the way, a lawyer — lives in Arlington, Virginia, and is currently a partner at a private-equity firm.