Former Everton City Clerk Pleads Guilty to Money-Laundering Conspiracy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The former city clerk in Everton, Missouri, has pleaded guilty to her role in a money-laundering conspiracy related to methamphetamine trafficking.

Kristy A. Conn, 35, of Everton, pleaded guilty on Friday, November 1, 2019 of money laundering.

By pleading guilty, Conn admitted that she participated in the money-laundering conspiracy from June 20 to Dec. 6, 2017. During that time, Conn was the city clerk in Everton.

Conn admitted that she directed Ginger L. Huerta, 39, of Halfway, Missouri, to send wire transfers of the proceeds from the distribution of methamphetamine to members of the drug-trafficking organization in California and Mexico.

The drug-trafficking organization was responsible for the distribution of more than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Springfield, Missouri, area. Huerta pleaded guilty on Thursday, Oct. 31, in a separate but related case, to her role in both the drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies.

Conn could face up to 20 years in federal prison without parole.