NEOSHO, Mo. — A former employee has been charged with stealing money from Neosho cemetery.

Anthony J. Flores has been charged with felony stealing. Flores was employed with the I.O.O.F. Cemetery non-profit organization in Neosho from 2017 through 2019. A probable cause affidavit found that Flores stole more than $18,000 over a three-year period from the I.O.O.F Cemetery payroll.

Charges were filed by the Newton County Prosecutor’s Office.