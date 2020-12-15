Former elementary teacher crafts fused glass products

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A Southwest Missouri woman doesn’t have to worry about buying ornaments to put on their tree because she makes them herself.

Jane McCauley was nearing the end of her 35 year elementary school art teaching career when she went to a retreat that included instruction on how to make mosaic glass. And before long she knew exactly what she’d do with her spare time. Eventually she learned how to make fused glass products as well.

Jane McCauley, Jane’s Glass Art, said, “Mosaic is glass that has not had any heat applied to it, and it’s glued right down to a substrate or a base and then you grout around it just like you would grout around in your bathroom, your tile in your bathroom, fused glass is glass that’s layered on top of each other and put in a kiln.”

Which she sets at more than 1,400 degrees. The process begins with a large sheet of glass which is then cut into the shapes to form the bottom layer of the fusion process. Then she picks the glass items that will make up the second layer as well as color.

“This is a big jar of course fruit”

This time of year she makes mostly Christmas and Winter time items. And like every good teacher, she’s even willing to show others how to do the same process themselves.

“I give classes at Local Color and Spiva and in my studio, they can schedule things, if they’re interested they can find out about Local Color and Spiva classes by going to their web sites.”