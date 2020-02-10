Former Deputy Faces Child Pornography Charges

Lawrence Co., Mo.
A former Lawrence County Reserve Deputy is fired after he allegedly shared child pornography online.
On Wednesday, The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a search warrant for 33-year-old Joseph Ferzely at his home in Springfield.
There authorities found pictures of porn and videos on his computer.
On Thursday, Ferzely was charged for being in possession of the pornography and promoting it.
He was released on bond that day.
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying the department terminated him immediately after they found out he was involved in the case.