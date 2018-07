Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Pittsburg, KS- A former Crawford County Sheriff's Deputy has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit in Federal Court.

In the complaint filed in U.S. District Court, Mary Mays says her employment was terminated because of her age.

The suit names the Crawford County Board of Commissioners as defendants. Court documents show Mays is asking for back pay and attorney's fees, among other damages.