Former City Clerk pleads guilty to stealing

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — The former Lanagan City Clerk, Monica Blue, plead guilty September 24 to stealing $63,000 from the city.

According to a report submitted by Missouri State Auditor, Thomas A. Schweich, in November 2011, the Lanagan Board of Aldermen appointed Blue on October 12, 2010 to the clerk position. Charges were officially filed in January 2017 for the Class C Felony.

Blue was sentenced to three years in the Department of Corrections but the sentence was suspended and she will be under supervised probation for five years and required to pay restitution. The repayment plan is to begin October 15 and extend five years until completely paid off.