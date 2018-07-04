Former Cherokee Co. Attorney has law license suspended

The Missouri Supreme Court has suspended the law license of former Cherokee County Attorney Kevin Cure.

Cure has been suspended indefinitely and is not allowed to apply for reinstatement for six months. The decision was made in response to incidents where cure plead guilty to driving while intoxicated on both March 27, 2014 and June 26, 2018, both in Jasper County. Cure had been the county attorney in Cherokee County, Kansas but resigned in April 2016 to focus on his private law practice.