Former Carthage High School building now serving as sixth grade center

CARTHAGE, Mo. — One of the oldest schools in Carthage is settling into a new role. The former Carthage High School is now serving as a sixth grade center.

About 400 students attend classes at the building, which dates back to 1904. Updates in the past year include new heating and air, new windows, a remodeled media center, and technology upgrades.

The principal says focusing on just one age group allows the students to start the transition to junior high.

Kelly Jacobs, Carthage JHS Principal, said, “Still move as a class to another room but they get to move, freely move around the building during passing periods. And learning to work on a bell schedule which will help when they go to the junior high.”

Changes outside the building include renovating the former tennis courts into a new soccer field.