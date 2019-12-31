Former Carl Junction postmaster pleads guilty to embezzlement

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A former Carl Junction postmaster pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $8,000 from the US Postal Service.

28-year-old Ryan Chandler, of Parsons, pleaded guilty to one count of misappropriation of postal funds in a plea agreement Monday.

Chandler worked for USPS from 2011 through July of 2019. He had been postmaster at the Carl Junction office since 2016.

An investigation by the USPS Office of Inspector General found that Chandler had embezzled money and property from the post office starting in January of 2019.

A sentencing hearing hasn’t been scheduled yet. In the meantime, he has been released on bond.

The maximum penalty for these crimes is 10 years in prison.