Former Brookline fire chief convicted of sexual assault

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – Sentencing is set for January 24 for the former fire chief of Brookline after he was convicted this week of four sexual assault charges.

Larry McConnell, 70, was found guilty Wednesday in Circuit Judge Calvin Holden’s courtroom of three counts of 2nd-degree statutory sodomy and one count of 2nd-degree rape, according to online court records.

McConnell, who was indicted by a grand jury in June of 2018, was taken into custody and bond was set at $50,000, with the following conditions: no contact with his victims or their families; no presence within 1,000 feet of victims’ residences or places of employment or schools; no contact with children under the age of 17, no presence of any park, daycare, playground or other places where children congregate.

Holden also ruled that McConnell can no longer serve as fire chief of Brookline.

He is to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24.