Former Arkansas House member and reality show star Jim Bob Duggar running for Senate

LITTLE ROCK, Arkans. — Jim Bob Duggar, whose large family was featured in the TLC reality show “19 Kids and Counting,” has announced he is running for a seat in the Arkansas Senate.

Duggar, who previously served in the Arkansas House, announced his intentions on the family’s Facebook page. He is running in the 7th district of northwest Arkansas that includes the City of Springdale. The seat was vacated by Republican Lance Eads who resigned to take a lobbying role.

TLC pulled Duggar’s reality show from their line up in 2015 over revelations that Duggar’s son Josh, had molested four of his sisters and a baby-sitter. Josh Duggar is set to go to trial in November in federal court on two counts of downloading and possessing child pornography.

A rep for Duggar says that no family is immune from tragedy, heartbreak or impact from the decisions of the ones they love, but that it is important to note that Josh is a grown adult. Jim Bob Duggar was born and raised in Springdale, Arkansas and has 20 children and 22 grandchildren and is well known for his conservative values.