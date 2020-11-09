Forest Park is helping an organization

JOPLIN, Mo. — Forest Park Joplin is collecting shoeboxes filled with items to send to children overseas.

The church is collecting the shoeboxes for Samaritan’s Purse, which is a Christian relief organization.

The donation is called Operation Christmas Child.

They’re asking anyone in the community to fill a shoebox with school supplies, non-liquid hygiene items and small toys to send to kids in need.

Organizers say this is sometimes the first gift children in other countries have received.

Ellen Gibson, Volunteer With Operation Christmas Child, says, “We hear stories about how it gave them hope. And some of them are in pretty dire situations and to think that someone that they don’t even know cared enough about them to send them a gift its often the first gift they’ve ever received and its pretty exciting to hear that.”

Forest Park Joplin is a drop off location for anyone wanting to donate to Operation Christmas Child.

They’re collecting boxes from November 16 to November 23.