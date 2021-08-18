Forest Park historical urn refurbishment process underway

PARSONS, Kans. — A piece of history in Parsons is getting a modern makeover.

The Urn Refurbishment Project at Forest Park is nearing completion, after being removed from its original location. The urns were placed in the park in 1908 by the Ladies Improvement Association. One was removed during the construction of new restrooms in the park, and left on its side for roughly a decade.

As part of the city’s 150th anniversary, Mike Brotherton and Dave Mattox set their sights on returing the urn to its former glory.

“The second base is still there in place and it still looks just like it did, so we’re trying to put this one back to match the other one, only it will be in a different position because now there’s a children’s playground where the original place was,” said Dave Mattox, Parsons 150th Anniversary Committee

Mattox intends to have the community come out for the next phase of the project on Saturday morning.

People will have a chance to add their own stones to the pedestal on which the urn sits.