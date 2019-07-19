Foreign military officers tour government buildings in Topeka

KANSAS – Military officers from 89 countries were in Topeka touring state government buildings Thursday.

It’s part of the command and general staff college at Fort Leavenworth. Officers come from around the world to learn about the country with the most powerful military. More than 8,000 international officers have been a part of the college, with many going on to hold important positions in their country. And many say they’re eager to learn for the best.

“This is an experience to get to know other people’s cultures and armies, but also way of life, which you couldn’t find anywhere else.” Major Jan in het Veld, Dutch Army

“I’m sure I’m going to benefit a lot from this course because much of what I’m going to learn I’m going to take it into our country and introduce it into part of our training.” Major Andrew Nganga, Kenyan Army

Officers are in Kansas for a year before returning to their home with knowledge about the best practices in the military.