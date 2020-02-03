Forecasts predicting 3 to 5 inches of snow in Joplin and Pittsburg this week

(KSNF/KODE) — You may be wondering “Will it snow in Joplin?” yet again this week, and latest predictions are saying yes.

Similar to past events, this next incoming system will begin as rain on Tuesday morning. It will then transition to snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Snow looks likely in Joplin for the Wednesday morning commute. Models are predicting snow to keep falling throughout much of the day Wednesday as well.

As for amounts [as of Monday evening] anywhere from 3 to 5 inches across the area. Higher snow amounts appear closer to the Tri-State marker between Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas. Even higher amounts could be south of our viewing area near Tulsa and Little Rock.

The National Weather Service in Springfield released its official snow amount forecast Monday afternoon. They are slightly higher than the model predictions through KSN/KODE Monday afternoon and evening.

Joplin snow amounts look like roughly 5 inches. Pittsburg snow amounts also look to be around 5 inches.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa has also released amounts that could fall as a result of this next system. Again, looking at Ottawa County, roughly 5 inches of snow is expected through Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the NWS in Wichita is coming into agreement as well for a high chance of snow and ice on Wednesday.

If these forecasts come to fruition, travel will be impacted Wednesday. To check road conditions, you can check your respective department of transportation in Missouri, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Arkansas.

