Forecasts hinting at possible wintry mix early next week

(KSNF/KODE) — While confidence is low for many forecasters, several computer weather models are predicting a wintry mix in parts of the Four States early next week.

In the cities surrounding Joplin, Pittsburg, Miami, and Bentonville, three National Weather Service offices are emphasizing the same thing: there is a possibility of wintry weather, but how it will play out remains up in the air.

NWS Springfield

The National Weather Service office in Springfield shows the difficulty in forecasting this system this far out.

Meanwhile, in Kansas, the Wichita office explains the timing of wintry weather, if it happens to fall. It still remains uncertain how this will play out in the immediate southeast Kansas portion of our KSN/KODE viewing area.

NWS Wichita

Finally, in Tulsa, the NWS office outlines where wintry weather is possible if it falls in their forecast area. This could impact our counties in northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas.

NWS Tulsa

Our meteorologists at KSN and KODE are also keeping a close eye on this incoming system. We’ll continue to update you with the latest forecasts online and on air.

