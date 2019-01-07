Ford recalling 950,000 vehicles for airbag problems

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WTAJ) - Ford is recalling more than 950,000 vehicles over airbag problems.

Ford is planning to replace Takata airbag inflators that can explode and spew shrapnel at passengers.

There are 782,000 of those vehicles in the U.S., making it a part of the largest recall in American history.

Among the vehicles on the list are the following:

-2010 Ford Edge

-Lincoln MKX

-2010 Ford Ranger

-2011 Ford Ranger

-2010 Ford Fusion

-2012 Ford Fusion

-Lincoln MKZ

-2010 Ford Mustang

-2014 Ford Mustang