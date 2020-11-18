Ford pick-up trucks top list of most frequently stolen vehicles

JOPLIN, Mo. — If you drive a Ford pick-up truck, you might want to check the locks twice before parking and walking away.

It’s the most stolen vehicle in a new report detailing car theft. The Ford truck is a big risk – nearly 39,000 stolen in 2019. It’s something that prompts local drivers like Robert Howard to hit the locks.

Robert Howard, Driver, said, “We’re a car family, always been a car family.”

Howard says he locks his doors 99% of the time.

“Unless I’m just right there. And that’s probably the time I do that is probably when I should because it’s getting out of the car and running in somewhere real quick.”

It’s a good habit to be in, according to Joplin Police Capt. Will Davis. He says in 40% of cases vehicle were left unlocked.

JPD Capt. Will Davis, said, “That is a trend that happens so please think about that when you go out to warm up your car either stay with it or make sure that you’ve locked it up.”

He also points out that older vehicles are often targeted.

“In 2019 about 50% of our stolen vehicles inv uh veh that were made between the year 2000 and 2010.”

Ford pick-ups top national list. The top five rounds out with the Honda Civic, full-size Chevy Pick-Up, Honda Accord, and the Toyota Camry. A list that’s similar in Joplin.

“Chevrolet, Ford, and Honda our top categories.”

In Joplin, it’s also interesting to note that 10% of vehicles stolen in 2019 were mopeds. 15% were vehicles that had been loaned out.