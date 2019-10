Heavy smoke in the basement due to a vehicle fire, Joplin Fire now investigate

(64801) — Shortly after 10:45 PM Joplin Fire Department were dispatched to the Ford Lofts building, 228 South Joplin.

Radio reports provided tell us there was a vehicle fire in the basement that caused the sprinklers to activate. The sprinklers were very effective to put down the fire but that caused a lot of smoke.

Joplin Fire then extinguished the fire completely. Fire declared out at 11:21 PM.

Joplin Fire begins their investigation into the fire. More information as it becomes available.