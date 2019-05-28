For the Fallen hosts family event to give back to veterans

One organization is giving back to veterans as well as offering a day of family fun.

For the Fallen held its 3rd Annual Car Show Monday in Joplin at the Christ Community Methodist Church. The event was held to give back to local veterans and give families that didn’t go out of town for the long weekend a place to have a good time.

Last year the event brought in about $2,000 in donations, this year they are hoping to get even more to give to those who served their country.

“We’re trying to raise money for our veterans and give them the support they deserve since they give everything to us,” says Garrett Gilbert, For the Fallen Founder.

More than 80 cars showed up for the show, with many of them coming down from Kansas City. And local food and retail vendors made it out for the event as well.

