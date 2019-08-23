Foot pursuit leads to drug charges in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG, KAN. – Around 4:45 this morning, Pittsburg Police initiated a citizen contact with a man exhibiting suspicious behavior in the 2600 Block of North Joplin Street. When the officers approached the suspect, he began to flee on foot and officers pursued.

During the pursuit, the man jumped a fence and officers lost sight of the suspect. Officers later located him hiding in the bed of a pickup in the 2700 block of North Joplin Street.

The suspect, Travis Conness, 29, of Pittsburg, was taken into custody without further incident. Conness was found to be in possession of meth and related drug paraphernalia.

Conness was arrested for felony possession of meth with intent to distribute, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony interference with law enforcement, one arrest warrant from the Crawford County District Court, and one arrest warrant from the Pittsburg Municipal Court.

Conness was transported to the Crawford County jail and is being held without bond.